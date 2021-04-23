UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces $109Mln Jobs Creation Plan For Coal Industry Workers - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:08 PM

US Announces $109Mln Jobs Creation Plan for Coal Industry Workers - Energy Dept.

The Biden administration is investing almost $110 million to create new jobs for coal industry workers made unemployed by the US government's new green renewable energy policies, the Energy Department said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Biden administration is investing almost $110 million to create new jobs for coal industry workers made unemployed by the US government's new green renewable energy policies, the Energy Department said on Friday.

"[T]he US Department of Energy today announced $109.5 million in funding for projects that directly support job creation in communities impacted by changes in the energy economy," the department said in a statement.

The investment is a first step in the initiative launched by President Joe Biden to boost the economic potential of coal and power plant communities, the Energy Department said.

The new investment includes a $75 million funding opportunity to engineer carbon capture projects, $15 million for geothermal energy research projects at West Virginia University and Sandia National Laboratories and $19.5 million in funding awards for critical mineral extraction from coal and associated waste streams, the release said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Virginia From Government Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

US New Home Sales Increase 21% in March to Highest ..

19 seconds ago

EU's Michel to Convene Summit on May 25 to Discuss ..

21 seconds ago

Continuing testing even after jabs may curb outbre ..

24 seconds ago

Rs. 7 bln to be spent on development schemes in Mu ..

26 seconds ago

France opens terror probe over police employee sta ..

6 minutes ago

80 pc construction work of Cardiac hospital Quetta ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.