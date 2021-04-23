US Announces $109Mln Jobs Creation Plan for Coal Industry Workers - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration is investing almost $110 million to create new jobs for coal industry workers made unemployed by the US government's new green renewable energy policies, the Energy Department said on Friday.

"[T]he US Department of Energy today announced $109.5 million in funding for projects that directly support job creation in communities impacted by changes in the energy economy," the department said in a statement.

The investment is a first step in the initiative launched by President Joe Biden to boost the economic potential of coal and power plant communities, the Energy Department said.

The new investment includes a $75 million funding opportunity to engineer carbon capture projects, $15 million for geothermal energy research projects at West Virginia University and Sandia National Laboratories and $19.5 million in funding awards for critical mineral extraction from coal and associated waste streams, the release said.