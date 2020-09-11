US Announces $2.9Mln in Defense Aid for Aerospace Sensors, Shipbuilding - Pentagon

The Trump administration is funneling $2.9 million in aid to boost domestic production of aerospace sensors and shipbuilding, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Trump administration is funneling $2.9 million in aid to boost domestic production of aerospace sensors and shipbuilding, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"[T]he Department of Defense has signed a $1.9 million agreement with Control Vision to sustain and advance domestic capabilities for aerospace grade optical sensors during the COVID-19 pandemic," Defense Department spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in the release.

The investment in the Arizona-based company will improve future data gathering opportunities on flight tests by enabling improved sensors and software for future missions and ensure that the US government continues to have access to the critical domestic capability, the release explained.

In addition, the Department of Defense entered into a $1 million agreement with Radio Design Group to sustain critical domestic industrial base capability and capacity for US Navy communication equipment and manufacturing, the release said.

Radio Design Group in Grants Pass, Oregon, provides the US Navy with cutting edge communications equipment is vital for maritime missions and the investment will allow continued production of critical communications equipment and investment in future communications capabilities, the release added.