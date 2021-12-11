US Announces First Sale of 18Mln Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve to Reduce Pump Prices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The Energy Department announced the first sale of 18 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) aimed at reducing pump prices of fuel that had hit seven-year highs and raised inflation woes.

"Exchanges and sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are important tools we are using to address oil supply disruptions as the world recovers from a once-in-a-century pandemic," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement on Friday. "The President rightly believes Americans deserve relief now and has authorized the use of the SPR to respond to market imbalances and reduce costs for consumers."

According to the Energy Department, crude from SPR will be sold and later exchanged with US refiners to refill the strategic reserve, the statement said. Up to 32 million barrels will be released through the so-called exchange-and-sale approach, it added.