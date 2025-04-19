Open Menu

US Announces New Port Fees For Chinese Ships Amid Trade War

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:34 PM

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

US Trade Representative Jamison Greer announces new fees, says ships and shipping are vital to America's economic security and free flow of trade

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) The United States on Saturday announced new port fees for Chinese-made and Chinese-owned ships as part of an effort to promote its shipbuilding industry and reduce China's dominance in the maritime sector.

US Trade Representative Jamison Greer while announcing the new fees stated that ships and shipping are vital to America's economic security and the free flow of trade. Most of these new fees will take effect in mid-October.

Under the new rules, a per-ton fee will be imposed up to five times a year on every ship associated with China that enters US ports—though not at all ports. Separate fees will apply to vessels operated by Chinese companies and to ships manufactured in China, with both sets of fees set to gradually increase over the coming years.

Additionally, all non-US-built car carrier vessels will become subject to the fee within 180 days.

The policy also introduced new fees for LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers, although these will not be implemented until three years later.

According to a fact sheet released alongside the announcement, the fees will not cover shipping on the Great Lakes or in the Caribbean nor will they apply to shipping within US territories or to vessels exporting large quantities of goods that arrive in the US empty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Car United States Gas All Industry

Recent Stories

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

1 minute ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

23 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business