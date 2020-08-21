UrduPoint.com
US Approves LNG Exports For Next 30 Years From Alaska Export Terminal - Energy Dept.

Fri 21st August 2020

US Approves LNG Exports for Next 30 Years From Alaska Export Terminal - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A liquefaction facility and export terminal on the state of Alaska's Kenai Peninsula won permission to export up to 2.55 billion cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the next 30 years, the Energy Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The Alaska LNG project plans to feed the facility, now under construction, with a planned 300-mile pipeline link to gas reserves in the state's North Slope, the release said.

"Under the terms of the Department of Energy's (DOE) authorization, 2.55 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas can be exported from the liquefaction facility and expert terminal that will be located in the Nikiski area of the Kenai Peninsula over a 30-year term to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement, and which trade is not prohibited by US law or policy," the release said.

The Alaska facility is the 20th large-scale export terminal with Energy Department authorization to export LNG to non-free trade agreement countries and the second on the West Coast after a similar project was recently approved in the state of Oregon, the release added.

The United States is the world's third largest exporter of natural gas behind Qatar and Australia.

