US Armed Forces Seeing Impact Of Inflation On Supply Chains - Pentagon Logistics Chief

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The US armed forces are dealing with the impact of growing inflation across the economy that added $2 billion to their fuel costs over the summer, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Director of Logistics Operations and Joint Regional Combat Support Commander Rear Adm. Joseph Noble told a Defense news podcast on Friday.

"We are seeing the impact of inflation as it has taken hold in the economy," Noble said. "We do see some specific impacts, we are seeing the impact of inflationary (pressures).

"

The DLA budgeted $2 billion extra over the summer to cover increased fuel costs, Defense News noted.

"(An) increased area where I have seen those challenges on the distribution side of things (are in) trucking assets," Noble said.

The DLA has an annual budget of $40 billion covering procurement and sales to the armed forces. It must also deal with the challenges of aging weapons systems, spare parts for obsolete items and compensating for vendors who no longer make such items, Noble added.

