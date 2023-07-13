Open Menu

US Army Facing Challenges Maintaining Strategic Readiness, Stockpiles -Next Chief Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The US Army faces "challenges" in maintaining readiness against major potential opponents, particularly in having a large enough industrial base and munitions stockpiles to fight extended conflicts, Army Chief of Staff nominee and current Vice Chief of Staff General Randy George told his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"Our Army will face challenges in maintaining strategic readiness, especially maintaining the stockpiles and industrial base required to mobilize for full-scale combat operations," George told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC). "Our ability to meet that challenge and maintain our portion of an all-volunteer force is at risk. We must ensure that we recruit and retain talent now and, in the future, to mitigate that risk.

"

Senator Roger Wicker told the committee that the Army would miss its recruiting goal by 30% this year and was "stretched thin" in dealing with the most dangerous environment it had faced since World War II.

George agreed that low recruiting was having a deleterious effect on the Army. "Today's recruiting environment is impacting the force, and there is considerable risk with maintaining readiness into the future. We must fix recruiting with innovative, long-lasting solutions," he said.

Wicker called for an additional $1.4 billion investment in the Army's munitions forces and the industrial infrastructure providing it in Fiscal Year 2024.

