US Army Moves to Virtual Recruitment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US Army has shut down recruitment stations and is moving to virtual recruitment to mitigate the risks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Army Chief of Staff James McConville told reporters.

"We are going basically to virtual recruiting, much that is done in social media.

That allows us to protect our soldiers and also to protect new recruits," McConville said during a briefing at the Defense Department on Friday.

McConville added that the Army has been shutting down its recruiting stations during this week.

The Army has reported 45 cases of novel coronavirus infection and the Defense Department has reported 128 cases.

More than 14,000 Americans have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 200 have died from the disease.