US Army Requests $179.2Mln For 28 HIMARS Systems In Fiscal Year 2024 Budget - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 11:55 PM

The US Army is requesting $179.2 million to acquire 28 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as part of its fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) said on Monday

The Biden administration's FY 2024 budget for the Department of the Army requests $179.23 million for 28 HIMARS, the Comptroller said in budget documents.

The request comes amid the recent provision of US-produced HIMARS and other long-range fire systems for Ukrainian forces, which the Defense Department has touted as being effective on the battlefield.

Overall, the FY 2024 proposed budget requests more than $24.47 billion for the US Army, including nearly $5 billion dedicated to missile procurement, the documents said.

The United States is reviewing its weapons stockpiles and assessing military spending routes to address high rates of consumption of US ammunition in the Ukraine conflict, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said last month.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that NATO must replenish its weapons stockpiles to strengthen deterrence and defense even as members surge equipment to Ukraine.

