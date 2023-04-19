US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting Situation Does Not Change

The US Army will unlikely be able to meet its recruitment goal this year and will even have to make cuts to its structure if the situation does not change, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

"I'm suggesting that the kinds of structure we need for the army of 2030 are different than what we needed in the last 20 years, and if we don't turn our recruiting situation around, I am concerned that we may have to make cuts to the Force's structure," Wormuth told the US House Armed Services Committee.

"I think it's going to be a challenge (to meet the recruitment goal for 2023)."

The US Army is planning to recruit nearly 64,000 soldiers, including on active duty, National Guard and reserve personnel in 2023 and 65,515 in 2024, according to the budget request published in March.

The size of the regular US Army has been declining over the past years to 482,000 in 2021 and to 473,000 in 2023. In 2024, the Army is expected to have 452,000 members, according to respective budget requests.�