US Arrests Man for Stealing $5.8Mln in COVID-19 Relief for Small Business - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The authorities arrested a New York City businessman on charges of defrauding the US government of more than $5 million for claiming fake employees to apply for COVID-19 relief loans, the US Justice Department said.

"Marcus Frazier sought millions of Dollars in unsecured SBA [Small Business Administration]-guaranteed loans for which his businesses did not qualify. Frazier allegedly did this by lying about the number of people employed by his businesses, the salaries they were paid, even that these employees existed," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Frazier sought about $5.8 million in Paycheck Protection Plan loans by submitting at least seven applications for various businesses he controlled, the release said. He eventually received $2.17 million, the release added.

The applications relied on fraudulent statements regarding the number of employees of each business and the amount of payroll involved, according to the release.

Frazier was arrested Thursday morning and appeared before US Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein of the Southern District of New York in the afternoon.