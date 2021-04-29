UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Man For Stealing $5.8Mln In COVID-19 Relief For Small Business - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Arrests Man for Stealing $5.8Mln in COVID-19 Relief for Small Business - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The authorities arrested a New York City businessman on charges of defrauding the US government of more than $5 million for claiming fake employees to apply for COVID-19 relief loans, the US Justice Department said.

"Marcus Frazier sought millions of Dollars in unsecured SBA [Small Business Administration]-guaranteed loans for which his businesses did not qualify. Frazier allegedly did this by lying about the number of people employed by his businesses, the salaries they were paid, even that these employees existed," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Frazier sought about $5.8 million in Paycheck Protection Plan loans by submitting at least seven applications for various businesses he controlled, the release said. He eventually received $2.17 million, the release added.

The applications relied on fraudulent statements regarding the number of employees of each business and the amount of payroll involved, according to the release.

Frazier was arrested Thursday morning and appeared before US Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein of the Southern District of New York in the afternoon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business New York Government Million

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

32 minutes ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

3 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

4 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.