US Artificially Holds Back Cooperation With Russia In Economy, Science - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:12 PM

The United States is artificially holding back cooperation with Russia in fields of economy and science, and this is bad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"This is a very important component of the entire range of relationships.

We very often regret that, for example, our American counterparts artificially hold back this cooperation: businessmen are urged to refuse to participate in the forums that are held here, scientists are urged to refuse to interact with colleagues from Russia. This is bad," Peskov told reporters.

