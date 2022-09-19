UrduPoint.com

US Asking Countries To Pump More Oil While Keeping Focus On Clean Energy - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 10:57 PM

US Asking Countries to Pump More Oil While Keeping Focus on Clean Energy - State Dept.

The United States is asking countries around the world to pump more oil amid supply concerns while also maintaining focus on a transition to clean energy, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Jose Fernandez said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The United States is asking countries around the world to pump more oil amid supply concerns while also maintaining focus on a transition to clean energy, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Jose Fernandez said on Monday.

"The fact of the matter is that we are asking countries all over the world to pump more oil at the same time that we are focusing on a clean energy future," Fernandez said during a panel on supply chain concerns linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

The countries in Europe are facing an impending energy crisis due to inflation and supply shortages linked to sanctions on Russian energy.

The situation has led to calls from German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to restore the operation of nuclear power plants that were phased out starting in 2011.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the energy crisis in Europe did not begin with Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions. Rather, the crisis began with the implementation of the so-called "green" agenda, Putin added.

The energy ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve during an emergency on September 30 new measures to curb the increasing energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Nuclear German Oil Vladimir Putin Same United States September Christian All From

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, N.Korean Ambassad ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, N.Korean Ambassador Discuss Development of Bila ..

29 seconds ago
 Senate committee discusses Afghan refugees' issues ..

Senate committee discusses Afghan refugees' issues

31 seconds ago
 A final goodbye at the queen's beloved home

A final goodbye at the queen's beloved home

2 minutes ago
 European Commissioner Criticizes Hungary for Freez ..

European Commissioner Criticizes Hungary for Freezing Only $3,000 Worth of Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Gave Canadian Police Video of Attack on Emb ..

Russia Gave Canadian Police Video of Attack on Embassy, Expects Thorough Probe - ..

2 minutes ago
 New protests in Iran over woman's death after 'mor ..

New protests in Iran over woman's death after 'morality police' arrest

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.