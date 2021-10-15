UrduPoint.com

US Assistant Secy Of State Calls On Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:28 PM

US assistant secy of state calls on finance minister

The United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at the Pakistan Embassy on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at the Pakistan Embassy on Friday.

According to press statement received here, the finance minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for a broad based and sustainable relationship with the US.

He underscored Pakistan's interest in enhancing investment and trade linkages with the US and reiterated the government's commitment to undertaking further economic reform and improving the ease of doing business for foreign companies.

Tarin also reiterated Pakistan's support for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He said while the Taliban should honor their commitments, it was important that the international community help the Afghan people as they faced a dire humanitarian crisis.

Assistant Secretary Lu appreciated the government's commitment to economic reform and reciprocated the finance minister's desire for greater trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Business Shaukat Tarin United States Government Asia

Recent Stories

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8 ..

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travelers Nov 8

30 seconds ago
 US Has Candid, Direct Information Sharing With Rus ..

US Has Candid, Direct Information Sharing With Russia on Cybersecurity - White H ..

32 seconds ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to review roads infr ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review roads infrastructure projects

34 seconds ago
 FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolesc ..

FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents Over Myocarditis Effect - ..

8 minutes ago
 WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in ..

WHO Calls for Global Investment in Hand Hygiene in Underdeveloped Countries

8 minutes ago
 PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rash ..

PTI govt to enhance performance this year: Sh Rasheed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.