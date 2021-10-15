US assistant secy of state calls on finance minister

The United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at the Pakistan Embassy on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at the Pakistan Embassy on Friday.

According to press statement received here, the finance minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for a broad based and sustainable relationship with the US.

He underscored Pakistan's interest in enhancing investment and trade linkages with the US and reiterated the government's commitment to undertaking further economic reform and improving the ease of doing business for foreign companies.

Tarin also reiterated Pakistan's support for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He said while the Taliban should honor their commitments, it was important that the international community help the Afghan people as they faced a dire humanitarian crisis.

Assistant Secretary Lu appreciated the government's commitment to economic reform and reciprocated the finance minister's desire for greater trade and investment ties between the two countries.