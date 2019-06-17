U.S. attacks cannot stop Huawei from moving forward: Ren

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:50 PM

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The attacks from the United States cannot stop Huawei from moving forward, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said here Monday.

Ren estimated that the company's revenues could drop to around 100 billion U.S. dollars this year and the next, but he expected a revival in 2021.

He said the major goal for human society is to create wealth and help more people to shake off poverty. Only through collaboration and development can humans' needs be met, he said.

Ren made the remarks when having a dialogue with U.S. futurist George Gilder and Nicholas Negroponte, co-founder of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab, at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen.

