US Attorney General Backs FCC Proposal To Ban Carriers From Using Huawei, ZTE - Letter

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:19 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Department of Justice backs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)'s proposal to prohibit US media carriers from using the Chinese high tech companies Huawei and ZTE, Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter published on Thursday.

"The Department supports, and strongly encourages your fellow Commissioners to support the proposed use of USF [Universal Service Fund] funds for companies like Huawei and ZTE," Barr wrote in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "We should not signal that Huawei and ZTE are anything other than a threat to our collective security."

