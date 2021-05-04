UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney General Requests Budget Increase To Combat Domestic Terrorism, Gun Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

US Attorney General Requests Budget Increase to Combat Domestic Terrorism, Gun Violence

US Attorney General Merrick Garland in congressional testimony on Tuesday urged lawmakers to increase of the Department of Justice budget to $35.2 billion in 2022 to combat domestic terrorism and gun violence, among other goals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland in congressional testimony on Tuesday urged lawmakers to increase of the Department of Justice budget to $35.2 billion in 2022 to combat domestic terrorism and gun violence, among other goals.

"It [the proposed budget] includes increases of $45 million for the FBI domestic terrorism investigations and $40 million for the US Attorneys to manage increasing domestic terrorism cases," Garland said. "We are seeking to increase our support to combat gun violence by $232 million for FY [financial year] 2022 supporting both DoJ Federal law enforcement resources as well as grant funding for community violence intervention programs including background checks.

"

The budget increase will also support hiring 100 new immigration judges to reduce the backlog of nearly 1.3 million immigration cases pending in courts, the attorney general added.

The DoJ also seeks to increase the Department's Civil Rights funding by $33 million, in order to provide a total of $209 million for the Civil Rights Division, Community Relation Service and related civil right work for protecting voting rights to prosecuting hate crimes, Garland noted.

The department's budget for the 2021 fiscal year was $31.7 billion and $32.4. billion in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget FBI 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Politi ..

6 seconds ago

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed under strict adherence to ..

7 seconds ago

UN Mission in DRC to Keep Contact With Gov't on Po ..

9 seconds ago

Iran Clarifying Circumstances of Swiss Diplomat De ..

10 seconds ago

Blinken Raised US Opposition to Nord Stream 2 to G ..

12 seconds ago

Poland Finds Clusters Linked to Indian Mutant Stra ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.