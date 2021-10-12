UrduPoint.com

US August Job Openings at Below 10.5Mln, Down From July Record of Above 11Mln- Labor Dept.

US job openings dipped to under 10.5 million in August from a July record of almost 11 million, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that continued to show the mismatch between the demand for workers and positions filled each month due to the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US job openings dipped to under 10.5 million in August from a July record of almost 11 million, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that continued to show the mismatch between the demand for workers and positions filled each month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of jobs available in the United States stood at 10.44 million at the end of August, compared with 10.93 million in July, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed.

"The number of job openings declined to 10.4 million on the last business day of August following a series high in July," the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement on the report.

Hires decreased to 6.3 million in August while total separations were little changed at 6.0 million. Within separations, the quits rate increased to a series high of 2.

9%, while the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 0.9%, the statement said.

Economists polled by US media had predicted 10.95 million job openings at the end of August.

"This breaks a run of 7 months of improvement," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive. "That drop underscores the slowdown in the August jobs report related to (the) Delta" variant of the novel coronavirus.

US policy makers have said restoring job growth remains one of their main concern after the United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020 at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials have said.

In September, US employers added 194,000 jobs, underperforming forecasts by 300,000 and the unemployment rate dipped by 0.4 percentage points to 4.8%.

