US Authorities to Provide Small, Medium Businesses Affected by COVID-19 With Loans - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US authorities will provide small and midsized businesses affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with low-interest loans, President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation.

"I am instructing the Small business Administration to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus. Effective immediately, the SBA will begin providing economic loans in affected states and territories. These low-interest loans will help small businesses overcome temporary economic disruptions caused by the virus.

To this end, I'm asking Congress to increase funding for this program by an additional $50 billion," Trump said.

"Using emergency authority, I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted. This action will provide more than $200 billion in additional liquidity to the economy," he said.