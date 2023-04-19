US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venezuelan State Oil Company Bond - Treasury

The United States is authorizing certain transactions related to the 8.5% bond of Venezuelan state oil and natural gas company PDVSA, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States is authorizing certain transactions related to the 8.5% bond of Venezuelan state oil and natural gas company PDVSA, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.

Certain transactions with PDVSA's 8.5% bond are authorized on or after July 20, 2023, OFAC said in a notice.

The new license does not authorize any transactions or activities otherwise prohibited by Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, the notice said.