- US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venezuelan State Oil Company Bond - Treasury
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 07:49 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States is authorizing certain transactions related to the 8.5% bond of Venezuelan state oil and natural gas company PDVSA, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.
Certain transactions with PDVSA's 8.5% bond are authorized on or after July 20, 2023, OFAC said in a notice.
The new license does not authorize any transactions or activities otherwise prohibited by Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, the notice said.