US Authorizes Energy-Related Transactions With Some Sanctioned Russian Banks - Treasury

Published May 05, 2023 | 09:15 PM

US Authorizes Energy-Related Transactions With Some Sanctioned Russian Banks - Treasury

The United States is authorizing transactions related to energy with at least 10 Russian financial entities through November 1, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Frida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United States is authorizing transactions related to energy with at least 10 Russian financial entities through November 1, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

OFAC issued a general license authorizing transactions previously prohibited by US sanctions with entities including VTB Bank, Sovcombank, Alfa-Bank and the Central Bank of Russia, so long as they are related to energy.

The license defines "related to energy" as including transactions linked to the extraction, production, refinement, transport or purchase of energy products like oil, natural gas, coal and wood.

