US Authorizes Offloading of Russian Oil During Vessel Emergencies - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The United States has allowed to unload Russian oil only in cases when it is necessary to deal with vessel emergencies, including concerning health safety and environmental protection, the Treasury Department said.

"GL 57 authorizes all transactions prohibited by the determination that are ordinarily incident and necessary to address vessel emergencies related to the health or safety of the crew or environmental protection, including safe docking or anchoring, emergency repairs, or salvage operations," the department said in a notice on Tuesday. "This GL only authorizes the offloading of Russian oil if that offloading is ordinarily incident and necessary to address vessel emergencies as described in GL 57. It does not authorize any transactions related to the sale of Russian oil in violation of the determination."