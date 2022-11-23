WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The United States has allowed all transactions concerning maritime transport of crude oil from the Sakhalin-2 project solely for imports to Japan, the US Treasury Department said.

"GL 55 authorizes, through 12:01 a.m.

eastern daylight time September 30, 2023, all transactions prohibited by the determination related to the maritime transport of crude oil originating from the Sakhalin-2 project ("Sakhalin-2 byproduct"), provided that the Sakalin-2 byproduct is solely for importation into Japan," the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.