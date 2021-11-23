UrduPoint.com

US Automobile Association Says Still Gathering Details On Biden's Oil Reserve Release

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:15 PM

US Automobile Association Says Still Gathering Details on Biden's Oil Reserve Release

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is still gathering details related to the Biden administration's decision to release part of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), but noted that the national average gas price in the United States has dropped, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We are still gathering details on the plan. I will note that the national average for a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.40 today," Gross said.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR in concert with other energy consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The national average gas price dropped on Tuesday slightly from $3.409 to $3.403 per gallon, while the total monthly decrease reached almost 40 cents, according to AAA data. However, prices increased by more than $1 as compared to 2020.

Pump prices in the United States have increased sharply over the past year under the Biden administration's policy to gradually get away from fossil fuels and seek alternative sources of energy and have hit highs above $4.70 per gallon in California on Tuesday.

