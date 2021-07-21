US Awards $127Mln for 110 Projects to Trim Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) More than 100 small businesses with processes that promise to reduce emissions responsible for climate change will receive grants totaling $127 million to expand operations, the Energy Department said on Tuesday.

"These funding awards will help small businesses take their work to the next level, expand their operations and create new jobs, and be part of the fight against the existential crisis of our time - climate change," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release.

Some 110 projects in 26 US states will receive the grants to pursue technological solutions ranging from carbon management to grid reliability, the release said.

Examples include Princeton NuEnergy Incorporation in the state of New Jersey. The company will receive $1.15 million to develop a process to recycle aged lithium ion batteries, the release said.

Arctura in the state Rhode Island will receive $1.15 million to develop a wind turbine blade coating to reduce damage caused by lightning, the release added.

In addition, Susteon in the state of North Carolina will get $1.6 million to develop a process that promises to reduce the cost of capturing carbon dioxide from the air, according to the release.