US Aware Of Reports About Air Bombardment Of Ethiopia's Tigray Region - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Aware of Reports About Air Bombardment of Ethiopia's Tigray Region - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US government is aware of reports that aircraft have bombed the city of Mekelle in the Tigray Province of northern Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We've seen these reports of an attack on the capital in Mekelle. We are in the process of looking into them," Price said during a press briefing in response to a question about the yet-unconfirmed bombing.

Price said the United States remains gravely concerned about escalating violence in the region and the threat it poses to the integrity of the Ethiopian state as well as to the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid.

Washington urges all parties in the conflict to end hostilities immediately and enter into negotiations for a ceasefire, he added.

Price's statement echoes that of UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said was deeply concerned about the reports of the aerial attack on Mekelle. Gutteres also called on the parties in Ethiopia to avoid targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure as well as to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to the Ethiopian people.

