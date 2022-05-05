UrduPoint.com

US Backs EU Proposal To Ban Russian Oil But Up To Bloc To Finalize Move - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States supports the European Union's proposal to ban Russian oil but it is up to the bloc to finalize the move, White House spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday.

"We, of course broadly support Europe's efforts to deny Putin revenue... with the EU's new proposal, but it will be up to them to finalize," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The United States understands that circumstances are different for many countries in Europe, Psaki said.

Psaki said the United States will continue to engage with countries to diversify their energy supplies but she doesn't have any specific diplomatic engagement to readout on this matter.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine.

The package also includes a gradual oil embargo. Some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, have already obtained an exemption from the embargo.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe White House European Union Oil Vladimir Putin United States Slovakia Hungary From

