UrduPoint.com

US Bank Problems To Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop Interest Rate Policy - Ex-US Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 09:46 PM

US Bank Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop Interest Rate Policy - Ex-US Official

The current serious banking sector problems in the United States will spill over to other countries and the Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The current serious banking sector problems in the United States will spill over to other countries and the Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

"Because of globalist interconnections, the serious problems in the United States would spread abroad," Roberts said on Monday.

The latest US banking crisis unfolded after members of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) withdrew $42 billion in deposits. The SVB is one of top 20 US commercial banks, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

When asked what will happen next and if there could be more failures, Roberts said, "I think the Fed will have to discontinue its high interest rate policy as it is undermining balance sheets in the financial sector, thus raising the specter of widespread failure or of so much new money committed to rescue operations as to threaten the value of the US dollar."

The US government will ensure the bank deposits of Americans remain safe amid the collapse of two banks and that the United States does not experience another financial crisis, President Joe Biden said on Monday as he promised action against reckless risk taking by financial institutions.

"The banking system is not safe, because the 5 largest US banks have risk exposure that is two times world GDP," Roberts pointed out. "There is no possibility that the banks have capital to cover this risk."

Roberts noted that the specific causes of the two bank failures are different.

"One failed because the Federal Reserve's higher interest rates reduced the value of the bank's bond portfolio. Seeing insolvency, depositors withdrew their deposits, causing the failure," he explained. "The other failed bank resulted from declines in crypto-currency prices."

The general problem, Roberts underscored, is that higher interest rates on US Treasuries are causing deposit withdrawals from banks where interest rates on deposits are still near zero and very negative in real terms.

"The banks have to sell financial assets to meet the withdrawals, and the sales cause a drop in prices of the assets," he said. "Also, there are many trillions of derivatives that are sensitive to interest rate changes. Higher interest rates change the values of the derivatives, thus creating a looming problem."

"The Federal Reserve has announced that all deposits are protected, not just for the insured amount, and that the Fed will make cash available to banks to cover the withdrawals," Roberts added. "This is sensible."

Biden also said on Monday he was going to request Congress to review and strengthen post-financial crisis banking laws that were loosened by the previous administration, "to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again."

SVB is the largest US lender to fail since Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

The bank provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies in the United States. At the end of 2022, SVB said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, $137.6 billion of which was held by US depositors. The bank's total assets at the end of 2022 equaled $209 billion.

The FDIC also took control of Signature, which had $110.36 billion in assets and $88.59 billion in deposits at the end of last year, according to the New York Department of Financial Services.

Biden said the FDIC protection for depositors at SVB and Signature will not be extended to investors and the management at the collapsed banks, which he accused of excessive risk-taking.

US media reported that both, regulators and the banking industry were working to contain the crisis.

The bank that many have viewed as the likely next domino to fall - First Republic - has secured additional financing from JPMorgan Chase & Co during the weekend, resulting in $70 billion in unused liquidity - firepower it can use to respond to potential customer withdrawals, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Dollar Washington Bank Craig New York United States Money Congress Media All From Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

2 minutes ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

34 seconds ago
 US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Sto ..

US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Off ..

52 seconds ago
 PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patien ..

PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patients

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of three people's killing in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of three people's killing in Jhehlum

3 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bha ..

Court extends physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.