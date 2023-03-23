US Bank Run Was 'Quicker Than Ever Before', Faster Regulator Response Needed - Powell

The run on customer deposits at US banks that began a fortnight ago occurred at an unprecedented pace and suggests that regulators need to be ever vigilant and quicker in responding, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The run on customer deposits at US banks that began a fortnight ago occurred at an unprecedented pace and suggests that regulators need to be ever vigilant and quicker in responding, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"The speed of the run, it's very different from what we've seen in the past," Powell said, referring to the deposit runs that began at California-based Silicon Valley bank and caused liquidity issues at three other US banks at least. "It does kind of suggest that there's a need for possible regulatory and supervisory changes, just because supervision and regulation need to keep up with what's happening in the world."