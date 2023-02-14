UrduPoint.com

US Banking Giant JPMorgan Pledges More Help For Ukraine After Investing In Its Debt

February 14, 2023

US Banking Giant JPMorgan Pledges More Help for Ukraine After Investing in its Debt

US-based JPMorgan Chase, one of the world's largest banks and a major investor in Ukraine's sovereign debt, has pledged more assistance for Kiev in a virtual meeting between the bank's head and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a statement released Monday.

"We are proud of our long-standing support of Ukraine and committed to doing our part to lift up the country and its people," JPMorgan Chase Chairman & CEO Jamie Dimon said in the statement released by Zelenskyy's office. "The full resources of JPMorgan Chase are available to Ukraine as it charts its post-conflict path to growth

JPMorgan has helped Ukraine raise about $25 billion in sovereign debt since 2010, and was the sole purchaser of $350 million of Ukrainian bonds in March 2019, the statement said, adding that the bank also led the country's debt restructuring of more than $20 billion in 2022.

Zelenskyy welcomed the gesture, said the statement, which added that Ukraine needed more investments to rebuild from its conflict with Russia.

"I understand very well that doing business and investing cannot be beneficial to only one party. We want you to invest in Ukraine and earn money," the president was quoted as telling Dimon.

Zelenskyy met with senior members of JPMorgan via video link hosted by the bank and attended by 200 of the largest US corporations, investors and financial companies, the statement said.

The meeting discussed the creation of a platform for attracting private capital to rebuild Ukraine and promising directions of large investment projects in Ukraine, in particular in the sectors of green energy, IT, and agricultural technologies.

More Stories From Business

