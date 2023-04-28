US Banking System Sound, But Government Ready Use Tools to Support It -White House

The US banking system remains sound but the Biden Administration is ready to use tools to support it, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The US banking system remains sound but the Biden Administration is ready to use tools to support it, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"As the President (Joe Biden), and Secretary (of the Treasury Janet) Yellen, and (Federal Reserve) Chair (Jerome) Powell have said, we have used important tools to quickly stabilize the banking system. We could use those tools again if needed," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She underscored that the Biden administration has taken "decisive and forcible" actions to support Americans' confidence that their deposits are safe.

"Since our administration took those actions, we have deposits stabilized at regional banks.

That is something that we have seen in the data," she said, adding that the government is monitoring the situation very closely.

Jean-Pierre reassured people that the US banking system "remains sound and resilient."

The US banking sector saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10. US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to fold since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, who catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.

Yellen said the US banking system has stabilized since the March crisis.