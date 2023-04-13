US banks face increased scrutiny of Q1 results after SVB collapse

Roughly a month after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse sparked fears of contagion, quarterly earnings reported this week are expected to focus on bank liquidity and the industry's preparation in case of recession

Nerves have calmed somewhat compared with a few weeks ago, when US banking regulators unveiled emergency measures to fortify the industry after a run of depositors felled SVB and two other mid-sized banks failed.

While investors view the sector as having stabilized, industry watchers are expecting a muted or downcast tone as banks -- whose well-being is considered critical for the economy as a whole -- begin releasing their quarterly updates.

"They're going to be setting expectations that their earnings are going to soften," said Clifford Rossi, a former risk management executive at Citigroup and a professor at the University of Maryland.

Heightened regulatory scrutiny in the wake of the problems is expected to lead to tightened lending standards, one of several factors crimping profitability.

Earnings season kicks off Friday, with reports from giants JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and the midsized lender PNC.

The releases from other lenders, including those in the embattled group of regional firms such as First Republic Bank, will come later in the month and could focus more directly on their liquidity positions.

Banks are also being pressured to boost the interest rates they pay to shore up their depositors. And recession worries are likely to compel banks to set aside more reserves in case of defaults.

SVB's demise led to an unfriendly spotlight on other midsized US banks like First Republic, which suffered dramatic stock price falls amid fears of a domino effect.

Federal regulators seized control of SVB on March 10 after its disclosure of trading losses days earlier sparked a run of depositors.

The collapse came two days after Silvergate Bank announced it was winding down and was followed by troubles at Signature Bank.