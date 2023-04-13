UrduPoint.com

US Banks Face Increased Scrutiny Of Q1 Results After SVB Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 07:08 PM

US banks face increased scrutiny of Q1 results after SVB collapse

Roughly a month after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse sparked fears of contagion, quarterly earnings reported this week are expected to focus on bank liquidity and the industry's preparation in case of recession

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Roughly a month after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse sparked fears of contagion, quarterly earnings reported this week are expected to focus on bank liquidity and the industry's preparation in case of recession.

Nerves have calmed somewhat compared with a few weeks ago, when US banking regulators unveiled emergency measures to fortify the industry after a run of depositors felled SVB and two other mid-sized banks failed.

While investors view the sector as having stabilized, industry watchers are expecting a muted or downcast tone as banks -- whose well-being is considered critical for the economy as a whole -- begin releasing their quarterly updates.

"They're going to be setting expectations that their earnings are going to soften," said Clifford Rossi, a former risk management executive at Citigroup and a professor at the University of Maryland.

Heightened regulatory scrutiny in the wake of the problems is expected to lead to tightened lending standards, one of several factors crimping profitability.

Earnings season kicks off Friday, with reports from giants JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and the midsized lender PNC.

The releases from other lenders, including those in the embattled group of regional firms such as First Republic Bank, will come later in the month and could focus more directly on their liquidity positions.

Banks are also being pressured to boost the interest rates they pay to shore up their depositors. And recession worries are likely to compel banks to set aside more reserves in case of defaults.

SVB's demise led to an unfriendly spotlight on other midsized US banks like First Republic, which suffered dramatic stock price falls amid fears of a domino effect.

Federal regulators seized control of SVB on March 10 after its disclosure of trading losses days earlier sparked a run of depositors.

The collapse came two days after Silvergate Bank announced it was winding down and was followed by troubles at Signature Bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Lead Price Fargo March From Industry

Recent Stories

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

9 minutes ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

9 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

9 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

9 minutes ago
 Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

18 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.