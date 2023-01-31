UrduPoint.com

US Banks Seen On Better Footing For 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 11:52 PM

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

US banks are expected to be on firmer footing in 2023 after a generally weak quarter at the end of last year as financial institutions built loan loss reserves while normalizing credit losses, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US banks are expected to be on firmer footing in 2023 after a generally weak quarter at the end of last year as financial institutions built loan loss reserves while normalizing credit losses, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

"Deposit flows and deposit costs are likely to garner more focus this year as most banks experienced a third straight quarter of net deposit outflows," the ratings agency said in a statement.

In spite of that, overall performance was expected to improve, it said. "Barring a deep recession, strong pipelines and pent up demand could support a moderate recovery in 2023," Fitch Ratings said.

Top-notch banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America reported stellar profits for the fourth quarter of 2022. But the rest of the industry, made up of prominent names such as Citigroup and average hitters like Wells Fargo, had disappointing results for the final three months of last year.

JPMorgan, the largest US bank with a balance sheet total of $3.31 trillion, saw a 6% year-on-year profit increase on an expanded revenue of $35.

57 billion, versus an estimated $34.3 billion. Bank of America reported a 2% profit increase and 11% revenue hike to $24.5 billion.

Citigroup, on the other hand, witnessed a 21% decline in profits year-on-year, although its $18 billion in revenues slightly bested predictions of $17.9 billion. Wells Fargo posted the biggest profit drop of 50% year-on-year, driven by a $2.8 billion operating loss to resolve regulatory issues from its past. Revenues came in at $19.66 billion, just under estimates of $20 billion.

Despite the weaker trends, exceptionally strong net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion helped many banks to experience double-digit loan growth year-on-year, Fitch Ratings said.

"While liquidity remains strong for the US banking industry, loan to deposit ratios rose off of multi-decade lows in 2022, which should continue this year," it said.

Fitch Ratings concluded by saying that the outlook for US banks was consistent with its stable ratings for the sector in 2023, implying "sufficient headroom" to absorb weaker financial conditions typical of a moderate recession.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Bank Fargo From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's ..

Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's Remarks

2 minutes ago
 PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 9 ..

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

2 minutes ago
 US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, In ..

US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House N ..

2 minutes ago
 Police submit details of cases against Fawad Chaud ..

Police submit details of cases against Fawad Chaudhry in The Lahore High Court ( ..

2 minutes ago
 FBR achieves revenue target of Rs. 533 billion for ..

FBR achieves revenue target of Rs. 533 billion for month of January

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.