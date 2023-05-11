UrduPoint.com

US Banks With Over $50Bln In Assets To Help Pay For Recent Bank Failures - FDIC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 09:22 PM

US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC

US banks with more than $50 billion in assets will help the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) cover its $16 billion bill for addressing recent US bank failures, a statement from the regulator said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US banks with more than $50 billion in assets will help the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) cover its $16 billion bill for addressing recent US bank failures, a statement from the regulator said Thursday.

A new "special assessment" fee of 0.125% would be applied to the uninsured deposits of banks in excess of $5 billion, based on the amount of uninsured deposits any particular bank held at the end of 2022, the FDIC said.

"Banking organizations with total assets over $50 billion would pay more than 95 percent of the special assessment. No banking organizations with total assets under $5 billion would be subject to the special assessment," the statement added.

According to the structure of the proposed fee, affected banks would pay over eight quarters beginning in June 2024.

But the schedule could also be adjusted as the estimated losses to the insurance fund change, the FDIC said.

The extended timeline will minimize the impact on bank liquidity and is expected to have a negligible impact on capital, US media reports said.

A spate of US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after their customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.

Last week, San Francisco-based First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group. Prior to that, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were rescued by the FDIC in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Sale San March June Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

35 seconds ago
 Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

38 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

53 minutes ago
 ‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts t ..

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order

1 hour ago
 SAPM Shaza emphasizes significance of fundamental ..

SAPM Shaza emphasizes significance of fundamental rights in Constitution

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.