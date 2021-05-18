(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United States became the first largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European market in the first quarter of 2021, overtaking Qatar, according to the latest report by Russia's energy giant Gazprom published on Monday.

"Thanks to a significant increase in associated gas production and the construction of new liquefied gas terminals in recent years, the United States became the first supplier of LNG to the European market in terms of volume, supplying 7.4 billion cubic meters [261.3 billion cubic feet] (-4 billion cubic meters, or -35.1%)," the report said.

Qatar's supplies to Europe, in turn, reduced by 3.1 billion cubic meters, or 39.3%, to 4.7 billion cubic meters, while its supplies to middle Eastern and Asian countries increased.

The company did not provide data on the LNG supplies from Russia to Europe. However, according to a report by the European Commission released last month, the US went up two spots from third place in terms of LNG exports in 2020 with 19 billion cubic meters worth of supplies, driving Russia out of second place and becoming the main supplier of the LNG to Europe. Russia, in turn, fell to the third spot with 17 billion cubic meters.