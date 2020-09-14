UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:48 PM

US Became Net Oil Exporter Again in August for First Time Since April - OPEC Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United States became a net oil exporter again in August, for the first time since April when the oil prices have drastically fallen and driven some US producers out of business, OPEC said in a report on Monday.

"Preliminary data indicates that the US became a net crude and product exporter again for the first time since April 2020, with net outflows 0.5 mb/d in August. Both crude and products contributed to the country's shift from importer to exporter," the report read.

At the same time, the forecast for US liquids production in 2020 has been revised up by 0.35 mbd and is expected to contract by 0.97 mbd year-on-year for an average of 17.46 mbd.

