UrduPoint.com

US Believes Europe's Independence From Russian Energy 'Matter Of Priority' - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

US Believes Europe's Independence From Russian Energy 'Matter of Priority' - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The United States is increasing gas supplies to Europe and considers reducing European dependence on Russian energy a matter of priority, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"He (US President Joe Biden) is now working on a daily basis with his European colleagues on steps Europe can take to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas. In fact, the United States is surging gas exports to Europe in order for them to reduce their dependence on Russia. And he's talking to them about what they can do to get off Russian oil as well," Sullivan said in an interview with ABC news.

He noted that the US is not going to rush until the decision is made, but it is "a matter of priority for the United States to continue to work with European partners on this issue."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe White House Oil Luhansk Donetsk United States February Gas Sunday Media

