US Believes WTO Not Doing Enough to Combat Unfair Trade Practices - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States believes the World Trade Organization (WTO) is not doing enough to combat unfair trade practices around the world, the US Trade Representative's Office said on Wednesday.

"The WTO, however, has not kept pace with the rapidly changing global economy, and the inability of current rules to effectively constrain unfair trade and economic practices have only become clearer," the WTO said in a press release.

The United States points out that most recently, the WTO dispute settlement panels have strayed from the organization's founding principles by casting judgment on the national security decisions of its members, the release said.

The USTR office also said the WTO must change its designation of China from a developing country to a developed country due to its strong economy.

The WTO, according to the USTR, must improve its capacity to address issues and implement urgent reform that are critical to support the needs of society, including on workers' rights, supply chain fragility, and the climate.