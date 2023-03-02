UrduPoint.com

US Believes WTO Not Doing Enough To Combat Unfair Trade Practices - USTR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Believes WTO Not Doing Enough to Combat Unfair Trade Practices - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States believes the World Trade Organization (WTO) is not doing enough to combat unfair trade practices around the world, the US Trade Representative's Office said on Wednesday.

"The WTO, however, has not kept pace with the rapidly changing global economy, and the inability of current rules to effectively constrain unfair trade and economic practices have only become clearer," the WTO said in a press release.

The United States points out that most recently, the WTO dispute settlement panels have strayed from the organization's founding principles by casting judgment on the national security decisions of its members, the release said.

The USTR office also said the WTO must change its designation of China from a developing country to a developed country due to its strong economy.

The WTO, according to the USTR, must improve its capacity to address issues and implement urgent reform that are critical to support the needs of society, including on workers' rights, supply chain fragility, and the climate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China United States From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

26 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.