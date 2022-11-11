US Biased in Depriving Russian Economy of Market Status - Russian Economy Ministry

The decision by the United States to deprive Russia of the status of a country with a market economy is biased and politically motivated, a spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The decision by the United States to deprive Russia of the status of a country with a market economy is biased and politically motivated, a spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told reporters.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce announced that it was depriving the Russian economy of the status of a market economy due to the increased influence of the state on it. The decision will give the United States the opportunity to"fully apply American anti-dumping legislation against Russia and reduce pressure on US enterprises due to "unfair import operations" that they carry out in accordance with the law, it added.

"This is a biased and purely political decision," the spokesperson said.

He recalled that the US Department of Commerce had conducted an analysis of the marketability of the Russian economy last year, confirming its market status in October 2021.

"The circumstances that were seen as sufficient to reconsider its own decision arose after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine and are a direct consequence of the actions of a number of countries, not least the United States itself," the spokesperson said.

He also added that the US decision was also illogical because its practical application required the supply of Russian goods to the US market.

"Russian exports have already been almost completely stopped by a whole range of sanctions from complete bans and additional duties to the practical impossibility for the Americans to pay for the delivery, and carriers to take the goods.

"Market principles", as the United States understands them, are essentially not applied to ensure free competition, but, on the contrary, to suppress competition from non-US manufacturers," the ministry's spokesperson concluded.

Market status was granted to Russia by the US Department of Commerce in 2002. Until that moment, Russia was considered a country with a "non-market" economy, which reduced the ability of exporters to protect their interests and led to inflated anti-dumping duties.