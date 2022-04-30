UrduPoint.com

US Big Tech Stocks Down 13% In April, Worst Wall St. Month Since 2008

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Big Tech Stocks Down 13% in April, Worst Wall St. Month Since 2008

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Wall Street's Big Tech sector lost 13% in April, leading US stocks markets to their worst month since the financial crisis of 2008 amid fears the Federal Reserve bent on defeating inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes could push the economy into a recession.

Wall Street's three major stock indexes - the S&P 500 for the top 500 stocks, the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite - closed Friday's trade down by an average of 3.5%. For all of April, the S&P 500 slumped almost 9%, becoming the second biggest loser after Nasdaq, while Dow lost 5%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

April Stocks Market All Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

57 minutes ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

57 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

57 minutes ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

1 hour ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

1 hour ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.