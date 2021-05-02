UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'US Bill To Clear Way For Duty-free Export Zones Along Pak-Afghan Border'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

'US bill to clear way for duty-free export zones along Pak-Afghan border'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Pak-US business Council has said that a bipartisan bill, moved in the US Senate on Friday, for establishment of duty-free export zones along the Pak-Afghan border, would provide economic benefits to both countries and boost US efforts to promote peace in the region.

Lauding the move, founder chairman of Pak-US Business Council and President SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, told the media here on Sunday that the bill would help establish reconstruction opportunity zones ( ROZs) in Pakistan and Afghanistan's border regions. He said the bill would generate economic opportunities for the people of these war-torn areas and lay the groundwork for a more stable region.

He said the ROZs would export textiles and apparel goods to the United States without paying duties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Business Chambers Of Commerce United States Border Sunday Textile Media Industry

Recent Stories

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

36 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

36 minutes ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

1 hour ago

24,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.