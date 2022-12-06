US 'Bites Hand That Feeds' by Introducing Oil Price Cap - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States and the West in general are "biting the hand that feeds them," by introducing the Russian oil price cap, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The United States, resorting to this kind of techniques and pulling its own allies in Europe to follow its decisions, by and large are biting the hand that feeds them," Ryabkov said.