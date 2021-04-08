UrduPoint.com
US Blacklists 7 Chinese Entities Over 'Destabilizing' Military Activities - Commerce Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

US Blacklists 7 Chinese Entities Over 'Destabilizing' Military Activities - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The United States has blacklisted seven Chinese supercomputing entities for allegedly engaging in military modernization efforts that pose a threat to US national security, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has added seven Chinese supercomputing entities to the Entity List for conducting activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the release said. "These entities are involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs."

