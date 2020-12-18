UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blacklists China's Leading Drone Manufacturer DJI, 59 Other Entities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:19 PM

US Blacklists China's Leading Drone Manufacturer DJI, 59 Other Entities

The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday that it blacklisted China's leading drone manufacturer DJI as well as 59 scientific and industrial entities in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday that it blacklisted China's leading drone manufacturer DJI as well as 59 scientific and industrial entities in the country.

An addition to the list of the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security means a designation of the entities as a national security concern and imposes restrictions on them to cooperate with the United States.

Among other additions to the blacklist are the Beijing Institute of Technology, numerous research and testing subsidiaries of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics and semiconductor manufacturers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Technology China Nanjing Beijing United States Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister GB will give top priority to improv ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Says Has Fatigue, Headache After Testing Po ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian Company Pleads Guilty in US Court to Dump ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin film fest postponed until March, competitio ..

35 minutes ago

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to gr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.