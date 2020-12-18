(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday that it blacklisted China's leading drone manufacturer DJI as well as 59 scientific and industrial entities in the country.

An addition to the list of the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security means a designation of the entities as a national security concern and imposes restrictions on them to cooperate with the United States.

Among other additions to the blacklist are the Beijing Institute of Technology, numerous research and testing subsidiaries of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics and semiconductor manufacturers.