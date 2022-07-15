US Boosts Military Spending to Have Edge Over Russia, China - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United States raised its defense spending to a record $850.4 billion to factor in military assistance to Ukraine and a broader standoff with Russia and China, Igor Korotchenko, director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade in Moscow, told Sputnik on Friday.

The US House of Representatives passed an annual defense policy bill for 2023 on Thursday, adding $37 billion to the national defense budget. A separate version of the bill will be debated in the Senate before the two chambers agree a common approach.

"Such a spike in the US military budget was prompted by its standoff with both Russia and China as well as continued military assistance to Ukraine. It is pumping money into the American defense industry complex and the armed forces in a bid to ensure its superiority," Korotchenko said.

He suggested that Russia could not afford an open arms race and should increase financing for the state military procurement program to promote such projects as strike and reconnaissance drones and defenses against them.