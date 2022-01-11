UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Budget Deficit $196Bln Lower in First Quarter of 2022 Versus Year Ago - CBO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US Federal budget deficit is estimated to be $377 billion in the first quarter of this year, down almost $200 billion or a third from the record high of $573 billion seen a year ago during the coronavirus pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Monday.

"The federal budget deficit was $377 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Congressional Budget Office estimates - $196 billion less than the deficit recorded during the same period last year, and slightly larger than the deficit recorded during the same period two years ago, right before the start of the coronavirus pandemic," the CBO said in a statement.

The lower deficit for the first quarter of this year is expected to follow with the higher revenues in the final quarter of 2021, estimated at $248 billion, or 31% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, the statement said.

Outlays in the final quarter of last year were comparatively $52 billion, or 4%, higher than the October through December period of 2020, the statement added.

Notwithstanding the reduction estimated for this quarter, the CBO has forecast that US debt itself will reach 195% of gross domestic product by 2050. Previously, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, the debt-to -DP ratio was estimated to be 180%.

