US Budget Deficit Almost Triples in November as Year-End Congressional Funding Fight Looms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The US budget deficit almost tripled month-on-month to reach nearly $250 billion in November, the Treasury Department announced on Monday, as a year-end Congressional battle to keep the Federal government funded loomed.

The budget deficit stood at a mere $88 billion in October. The Treasury's monthly statement on "Receipts and Outlays of the United States Government" did not give a breakdown as to what caused the deficit to balloon by another $160 billion or so for last month.

The US Congress, meanwhile, faces a Friday deadline to fund the federal government, as Democrats and Republicans spar over the details of an expected roughly $1.5 trillion funding bill in the final weeks that Democrats aligned to President Joe Biden control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The end-of-year battle over budget priorities has become a legislative ritual. By right, the process should have been resolved by October 1, when Washington's fiscal year started. But November 8 marked the midterm election for Biden, and Republicans were not about to give up their opportunity to have a political wrangling with the Democrats over the budget before the polls, where the president's party narrowly lost the House but kept its control of the Senate.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby last week told reporters that negotiators were about $25 billion apart on the budget in the latest faceoff with Democrats - an amount that makes up less than 2% of last year's spending.

According to media reports, none of the one-dozen appropriations bills have been ratified by the House and Senate, meaning day-to-day operations and public services ranging from air traffic control and the running of national parks to medical research and environmental programs could be strained when existing funds expire at midnight Friday.

Over the weekend though, behind-the-scenes negotiations made progress toward a deal on an "omnibus" spending bill that would bundle the 12 appropriations bills to provide government-wide funding through September 30, 2023.