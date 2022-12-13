UrduPoint.com

US Budget Deficit Almost Triples In November As Year-End Congressional Funding Fight Looms

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Budget Deficit Almost Triples in November as Year-End Congressional Funding Fight Looms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The US budget deficit almost tripled month-on-month to reach nearly $250 billion in November, the Treasury Department announced on Monday, as a year-end Congressional battle to keep the Federal government funded loomed.

The budget deficit stood at a mere $88 billion in October. The Treasury's monthly statement on "Receipts and Outlays of the United States Government" did not give a breakdown as to what caused the deficit to balloon by another $160 billion or so for last month.

The US Congress, meanwhile, faces a Friday deadline to fund the federal government, as Democrats and Republicans spar over the details of an expected roughly $1.5 trillion funding bill in the final weeks that Democrats aligned to President Joe Biden control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The end-of-year battle over budget priorities has become a legislative ritual. By right, the process should have been resolved by October 1, when Washington's fiscal year started. But November 8 marked the midterm election for Biden, and Republicans were not about to give up their opportunity to have a political wrangling with the Democrats over the budget before the polls, where the president's party narrowly lost the House but kept its control of the Senate.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby last week told reporters that negotiators were about $25 billion apart on the budget in the latest faceoff with Democrats - an amount that makes up less than 2% of last year's spending.

According to media reports, none of the one-dozen appropriations bills have been ratified by the House and Senate, meaning day-to-day operations and public services ranging from air traffic control and the running of national parks to medical research and environmental programs could be strained when existing funds expire at midnight Friday.

Over the weekend though, behind-the-scenes negotiations made progress toward a deal on an "omnibus" spending bill that would bundle the 12 appropriations bills to provide government-wide funding through September 30, 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Senate Washington Budget Traffic Progress United States September October November Democrats Congress Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

2 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

2 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

2 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

2 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.