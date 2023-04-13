Close
US Budget Deficit At $1.1Trln First Half Of Fiscal Year, Up 65% From Last Period -Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The US budget deficit hit $1.1 trillion the first half of this fiscal year, marking a 65% increase compared to the same period last fiscal year, Treasury Department data revealed.

The Treasury released data on Wednesday showing that the US government spent $1.1 trillion more than it received from October 1 through March 31.

During the same period in fiscal year 2022, the US government had a budget deficit of $668.2 billion.

The Federal government spent $3.1 trillion the first half of this fiscal year, most of it on social security, health, income security, national defense, medicare, and net interest, according to the Treasury.

Treasury data shows the substantial increase in the budget deficit for the first half of fiscal year 2023 was caused by increases in net interest, medicare, and some other non-specified categories.

