UrduPoint.com

US Budget Deficit At $85Bln In December, Down Two-Thirds From November Levels - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US Budget Deficit at $85Bln in December, Down Two-Thirds From November Levels - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The US budget deficit was at $85 billion in December, almost three times lower than in November, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

While last month's deficit was $21.3 billion higher from a year ago, it was about a third of the previous month's tally of $249 billion, the Treasury said in its monthly statement of income and expenses.

The Federal income of $454.9 billion decreased 6.5% from a year before, while expenditures rose 6.3% year-on-year to $539.9 billion. Despite that development, the deficit shrunk 66% from the November levels.

The US budget deficit has fallen from a record peak during the coronavirus pandemic after the end of the emergency relief payments, but is still high on an annual basis.

The US national debt exceeds $31 trillion.

