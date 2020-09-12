US Budget Deficit in August Stood at $200Bln Raising 2020 Total to $3 Trillion - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The US Federal budget deficit stood at $200 billion in August, with massive spending to contain the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic bringing the total deficit for the year to an all-time high of $3 trillion, the Treasury Department's monthly statement revealed on Friday.

Cumulative outlays for August stood at $423.3 billion, according to the statement that typically breaks down the federal government's commitments without citing factors. Receipts stood at $223.2 billion, resulting in the $200 billion deficit.

The total US deficit for 2020 aligns almost perfectly with the roughly $3 trillion passed by Congress since March under four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide grants and loans to US businesses and paycheck protection to qualifying citizens and permanent residents.

The US economy shrank nearly 33 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008, as most of the 50 states in the country went into lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus between March and May.