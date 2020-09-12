UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Budget Deficit In August Stood At $200Bln Raising 2020 Total To $3 Trillion - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Budget Deficit in August Stood at $200Bln Raising 2020 Total to $3 Trillion - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The US Federal budget deficit stood at $200 billion in August, with massive spending to contain the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic bringing the total deficit for the year to an all-time high of $3 trillion, the Treasury Department's monthly statement revealed on Friday.

Cumulative outlays for August stood at $423.3 billion, according to the statement that typically breaks down the federal government's commitments without citing factors. Receipts stood at $223.2 billion, resulting in the $200 billion deficit.

The total US deficit for 2020 aligns almost perfectly with the roughly $3 trillion passed by Congress since March under four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide grants and loans to US businesses and paycheck protection to qualifying citizens and permanent residents.

The US economy shrank nearly 33 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008, as most of the 50 states in the country went into lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus between March and May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget March May August Congress 2020 Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

57 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

57 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

57 minutes ago

Pyjama gardener: Son remembers Bizos, Mandela's la ..

34 minutes ago

Afghan Government Team Arrives in Qatari Capital f ..

34 minutes ago

US, Maldives Sign Defense Agreement to Bolster Sec ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.